Denver giraffe born while millions await New York giraffe

March 3, 2017
DENVER (AP) — While millions of people await the livestreamed birth of a giraffe at a zoo in upstate New York, a giraffe was born at the Denver Zoo this week with little fanfare.

A male giraffe named Dobby was born early Tuesday. He measured 5-feet tall and weighed 73 pounds. Zookeepers didn’t know until recently that the mother was pregnant because she was on birth control.

Meanwhile, a pregnant giraffe named April at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, has been starring in her own YouTube livestream as she gets set to deliver her fourth calf. The feed has attracted over 15 million views so far.

The zoo owner tells The Associated Press on Friday that April is showing “a lot of belly movement” but she hasn’t gone into labor yet.

