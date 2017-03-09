Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPSocial SecurityOPMFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Health News

Home » The Associated Press » Health News » Doctors: Radiation not biggest…

Doctors: Radiation not biggest impact on Fukushima health

By master
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 6:49 am < a min read
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Doctors say the 185 cases of thyroid cancer found in youngsters in the Japanese region hit by the 2011 nuclear disaster cannot be linked to radiation, which they say is not the biggest cause of residents’ health problems.

Three doctors from Fukushima Medical University conducting health survey on Fukushima residents found 185 cases of malignant or suspected thyroid cancer in children. Thyroid checks were done on the 380,000 people who were 18 or younger and in Fukushima when the earthquake and tsunami triggered meltdowns at three reactors.

Doctors said Thursday more cases were found due to blanket screening, not the radiation that leaked from the plant. They say evacuees’ stress and changing lifestyle have prompted obesity and diabetes, increasing the risk of strokes and heart problems.

Join us for a free online chat with Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer Department of Health and Human Services on March 29, 2017.
Topics:
All News Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Health News » Doctors: Radiation not biggest…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1983: Reagan refers to U.S.S.R. as 'evil empire'

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard fights wildfires with helicopters

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6526 -0.0128 1.39%
L 2020 25.0346 -0.0333 2.42%
L 2030 27.7083 -0.0555 3.47%
L 2040 29.7396 -0.0699 3.99%
L 2050 17.0065 -0.0450 4.47%
G Fund 15.2533 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4358 -0.0447 0.94%
C Fund 32.7217 -0.0650 5.95%
S Fund 42.3596 -0.2172 4.66%
I Fund 25.6001 -0.0941 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.