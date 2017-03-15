Sports Listen

Trending:

Executive OrderDC SnowHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the DC metro area will open on time on Wednesday, March 15

Health News

Home » The Associated Press » Health News » French weather presenter with…

French weather presenter with Down syndrome scores a hit

By master
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 8:19 am < a min read
Share

PARIS (AP) — A young woman with Down syndrome presented the weather on French national television, attracting the biggest audience of the season.

France 2 said Wednesday that Melanie Segard’s presentation on Tuesday night drew 5.3 million viewers.

Segard, 21, arrived early at the network for hair and makeup and appeared about halfway through the weather report to present the weekend weather. She and the regular weather presenter ended the broadcast by clasping hands and embracing. Segard earned the chance after launching a Facebook petition called “Melanie can do it.”

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

“There we go; I did it,” she wrote on her Facebook page afterward.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Health News » French weather presenter with…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1967: JFK's body moved to permanent gravesite in Arlington Cemetery

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor teaches local nursing students how to check a pulse

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6699 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0767 -0.0370 2.42%
L 2030 27.7763 -0.0642 3.47%
L 2040 29.8235 -0.0816 3.99%
L 2050 17.0610 -0.0535 4.47%
G Fund 15.2593 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3865 0.0090 0.94%
C Fund 32.7692 -0.1096 5.95%
S Fund 42.3182 -0.1972 4.66%
I Fund 25.8849 -0.1058 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.