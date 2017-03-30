Sports Listen

Fukushima 4-year-old missing in Japan thyroid-cancer records

By master
The Associated Press March 30, 2017
TOKYO (AP) — An aid group says a child diagnosed with thyroid cancer after the Fukushima nuclear accident is missing from government checkup records.

Japanese authorities have said that among the 184 confirmed and suspected cases of thyroid cancer in Fukushima, no one was under age 5 at the time of the 2011 meltdowns. They’ve said that suggests the cases are not related to nuclear-plant radiation, as many were after the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

The 3.11 Fund for Children With Thyroid Cancer, however, said Friday that one child who was 4 when the meltdowns occurred has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. That case is not listed in data from Fukushima Medical University, which overseeing thyroid-cancer screening and surgeries.

The university says it stands behind its data but declined to comment, citing privacy concerns.

All News Health News
