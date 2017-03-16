Sports Listen

Feds say executive blamed in meningitis outbreak cut corners

By master
and The Associated Press March 16, 2017 9:57 am < a min read
BOSTON (AP) — A prosecutor in Massachusetts has told jurors that a former executive charged in a national meningitis outbreak ran his compounding pharmacy in an “extraordinarily dangerous” way that led to the deaths of 25 people.

Barry Cadden is the former president of the New England Compounding Center. He faces second-degree murder and other charges under federal racketeering laws. Tainted steroids made by the company killed 64 people and sickened about 700 others in 20 states in 2012.

During closing arguments Thursday, the prosecutor said Cadden repeatedly cut corners during the manufacturing process and didn’t take necessary steps to ensure the drugs were sterile.

Cadden’s lawyer is scheduled to give his closing argument later Thursday. He said previously that prosecutors are trying to blame Cadden for mistakes made by other employees.

