Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Health News

Home » The Associated Press » Health News » Medical pot bill in…

Medical pot bill in S. Carolina bolstered by conservatives

By SEANNA ADCOX
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 9:30 am < a min read
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Several conservative lawmakers in South Carolina have thrown their support behind medical marijuana legislation.

Rep. Eric Bedingfield once shunned all marijuana use, but when his eldest son’s six-year struggle with opioid addiction ended with his overdose a year ago, the Republican co-sponsored medical cannabis legislation. He says he now believes pot has benefits, especially as an alternative to being prescribed opioids.

Efforts to let patients legally access pot are slowly taking root in the South.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

While 28 states allow comprehensive medical marijuana programs, only two of those are in the South — Arkansas and Florida — and neither is in place yet. A law signed in Louisiana last year, also not yet in effect, doesn’t allow the smoking or vaping of marijuana.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Health News » Medical pot bill in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.