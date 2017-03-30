Meningitis C kills 282 in Nigeria amid shortage of vaccines

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.
Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
|Mar 29, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.7265
|0.0040
|1.39%
|L 2020
|25.1879
|0.0066
|2.42%
|L 2030
|27.9399
|0.0088
|3.47%
|L 2040
|30.0216
|0.0108
|3.99%
|L 2050
|17.1835
|0.0064
|4.47%
|G Fund
|15.2742
|0.0010
|0.38%
|F Fund
|17.6206
|0.0354
|0.94%
|C Fund
|32.7240
|0.0424
|5.95%
|S Fund
|42.5739
|0.1630
|4.66%
|I Fund
|26.5218
|-0.0907
|4.37%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.