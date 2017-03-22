Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitantsAgain with the millennialsPay adjustment?How's your morale?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Health News

Home » The Associated Press » Health News » Nearly 100 students treated…

Nearly 100 students treated for food poisoning in Egypt

By master
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 6:49 am < a min read
Share

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s Health Ministry says 98 students in the Nile Delta north of Cairo have been treated for food poisoning symptoms in the second case of suspected mass poisoning caused by government-issued lunches this month.

Hanaa Sorour, a ministry official based in the delta, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that all the affected students were released from the hospital after suffering stomach aches, vomiting and a slight fever the day before. The ministry is studying food samples to determine the cause.

More than 2,200 students experienced similar symptoms last week after consuming school lunches in the southern province of Sohag.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

The government launched a program in 2015 to provide meals in public schools.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Health News » Nearly 100 students treated…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Patriots Jet Team performs aerial acrobatics in Yuma

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6792 -0.0410 1.39%
L 2020 25.0752 -0.1190 2.42%
L 2030 27.7578 -0.2068 3.47%
L 2040 29.7942 -0.2635 3.99%
L 2050 17.0368 -0.1738 4.47%
G Fund 15.2662 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5596 0.0385 0.94%
C Fund 32.4787 -0.4049 5.95%
S Fund 41.8559 -0.9644 4.66%
I Fund 26.2516 -0.1618 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.