NY zoo’s livestream of pregnant giraffe back up after outage

and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 12:52 pm < a min read
HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A New York zoo’s livestream video of its pregnant giraffe is back online after being temporarily interrupted when high winds knocked out power across the region.

Animal Adventure Park’s YouTube streaming of April the giraffe’s enclosure went down Wednesday amid wind gusts that approached 50 mph in the Binghamton area. The zoo is located in rural Harpursville, 15 miles northeast of Binghamton.

The “giraffe cam” livestream was back up by the time the zoo posted its nightly update on its Facebook page around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, 15-year-old April still hadn’t delivered her calf.

The YouTube livestream has totaled more than 50 million views since it started in late February.

Online: http://www.aprilthegiraffe.com/

The Associated Press

