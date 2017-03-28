Sports Listen

Trending:

Agency cuts?Possible furloughs?DISA-like agency for civilian IT?Benefits at risk?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Health News

Home » The Associated Press » Health News » Pakistan launches special anti-polio…

Pakistan launches special anti-polio drive in Islamabad

By master
and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 5:00 am < a min read
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani health official says a special anti-polio drive has been launched in Islamabad after traces of the polio virus were found in the city’s sewage system.

The virus was detected weeks ago but so far no cases have been reported in Islamabad.

Dr. Rana Safdar, who coordinated Pakistan’s polio eradication center, says the three-day vaccination campaign started on Monday. Safdar says police have taken steps to protect the polio workers.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Islamabad registered its last polio case 10 years ago.

Advertisement

The Taliban and other militants have in the past attacked vaccination centers and health workers because they perceive the vaccination drives as part of a Western conspiracy to sterilize Pakistani children or collect intelligence.

Pakistan is among a few countries in the world where polio is endemic.

Topics:
All News Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Health News » Pakistan launches special anti-polio…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1794: US establishes permanent Navy

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

US Navy Band performs

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6958 0.0028 1.39%
L 2020 25.1062 0.0008 2.42%
L 2030 27.8029 -0.0022 3.47%
L 2040 29.8492 -0.0037 3.99%
L 2050 17.0714 -0.0030 4.47%
G Fund 15.2722 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.6211 0.0238 0.94%
C Fund 32.4465 -0.0335 5.95%
S Fund 42.0909 0.0445 4.66%
I Fund 26.4025 0.0036 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.