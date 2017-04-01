Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Health News

Home » The Associated Press » Health News » $1M bond set for…

$1M bond set for woman charged in grandson’s methadone death

By master
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 3:01 pm < a min read
Share

CLEVELAND (AP) — A judge in Cleveland has set a $1 million bond for a woman whose young grandson died after ingesting the opiate treatment drug methadone.

Forty-five-year-old Norma Caraballo appeared in Cleveland Municipal Court Saturday after surrendering to authorities on Thursday. Prosecutors charged her with felony child endangering after 2-year-old Noah Harvey was pronounced dead at a hospital Monday night. Court records didn’t list an attorney for her.

Hospital officials said tests showed that Noah had ingested methadone.

Police say Caraballo is a recovering heroin addict who is prescribed daily doses of methadone.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

Police have not said how Noah gained access to the drug. Caraballo was babysitting the boy while his mother was at work. Caraballo texted her daughter Monday afternoon that Noah was sick and needed to see a doctor.

Topics:
All News Health News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Health News » $1M bond set for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.