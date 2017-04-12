British nurse who caught Ebola in West Africa to return

LONDON (AP) — A British nurse who contracted Ebola while working in Sierra Leone hopes to return to the West African country next month.
Pauline Cafferkey told BBC she plans a fundraising trip Sierra Leone, and says she hopes the trip will bring her “closure” after an extremely difficult experience.
The trip is being organized to raise money for Street Child, a British charity helping young people affected by the epidemic.
The 41-year-old Cafferkey was hospitalized in a specialty unit shortly after she returned to Britain from West Africa at the end of 2014. She has been hospitalized several times since then with complications linked to Ebola.
Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.