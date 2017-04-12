Sports Listen

British nurse who caught Ebola in West Africa to return

April 12, 2017
LONDON (AP) — A British nurse who contracted Ebola while working in Sierra Leone hopes to return to the West African country next month.

Pauline Cafferkey told BBC she plans a fundraising trip Sierra Leone, and says she hopes the trip will bring her “closure” after an extremely difficult experience.

The trip is being organized to raise money for Street Child, a British charity helping young people affected by the epidemic.

The 41-year-old Cafferkey was hospitalized in a specialty unit shortly after she returned to Britain from West Africa at the end of 2014. She has been hospitalized several times since then with complications linked to Ebola.

