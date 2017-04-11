Dog Gone: Pet named General opens doors, flees animal clinic

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — A dog who escaped from a Virginia animal hospital after opening several doors has been found and reunited with his owner.

Travis Campbell tells news outlets that his family was boarding their 10-year-old Great Pyrenees named General at the Aquia-Garrisonville Animal Hospital in Stafford while they vacationed in Virginia Beach when the dog left the clinic early Monday.

Surveillance video shows the 124-pound dog unlatching the door to his kennel and opening a second door before wandering down a hallway. Footage then shows General using his mouth to open another door.

The dog was seen in an office area before opening yet another door leading to a parking lot behind the building and walking out.

Advertisement

Campbell says General was eventually located after being found at a home nearby.