Evo Morales undergoes successful throat surgery in Cuba

By master
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 2:55 pm < a min read
HAVANA (AP) — A Bolivian official says President Evo Morales must rest his voice for a week following successful throat surgery in Cuba.

Presidential Minister Rene Martinez told Telesur news service on Saturday that the operation was a success and the 57-year-old president must rest his voice before resuming activities. He said he did not know when Morales would return to Bolivia. Officials have previously said the operation was to remove a nodule from his vocal chords.

Morales traveled to Cuba on Thursday. The surgery was originally slated for April 8 but was pushed forward. Morales was treated in Cuba last month after losing his voice due to a viral infection.

Bolivian Embassy officials in Havana did not respond to requests for comment by The Associated Press

