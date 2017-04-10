Sports Listen

US temporarily bans use of cyanide predator traps in Idaho

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 7:34 pm < a min read
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials have temporarily stopped the use of predator-killing cyanide traps in Idaho after one sickened a young boy and killed his dog last month after they checked it out.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday that it had halted all use of the traps on state, federal and private land in Idaho in response to a petition from 19 conservation and wildlife groups.

The spring-activated devices called M-44s look like water sprinkler heads and are imbedded in the ground.

They spray cyanide powder when triggered by animals.

The boy was hurt and his Labrador retriever died in March on federally-owned land near the boy’s house in Pocatello.

The Agriculture Department says it will alert the groups in advance if any new devices are placed in Idaho.

