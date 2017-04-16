Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Health News

Home » The Associated Press » Health News » Wait is over for…

Wait is over for April the giraffe, YouTube star and new mom

By master
and The Associated Press April 16, 2017 12:34 am < a min read
Share

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The wait is over for April the giraffe and her legions of fans.

Before an online audience of more than a million viewers, April gave birth to a healthy male calf Saturday at the Animal Adventure Park in New York

The 15-year-old giraffe delivered her calf shortly before 10 a.m. EDT in an enclosed pen at the zoo in rural Harpursville.

The newborn stood up on his wobbly legs about 45 minutes after he was born. He began nursing not long after.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

At least 1.2 million people watched the Adventure Park’s YouTube streaming of the event. Zoo owner Jordan Patch says both mom and calf are doing fine.

The newborn is April’s fourth calf but Animal Adventure Park’s first giraffe calf. The proud papa is a 5-year-old giraffe named Oliver. This is his first offspring.

Topics:
All News Health News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Health News » Wait is over for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds fake IED in luggage

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.