Trump places hiring freeze on some federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) —President Donald Trump is signing a memorandum that freezes hiring for some federal government workers as a way to reduce payrolls and rein in the size of the federal workforce.

Trump’s directive is fulfilling one of his campaign promises. He tells reporters that members of the military will be exempted from the hiring freeze.

The new president has vowed to take on the federal bureaucracy and the action could be the first step in an attempt to curtail government employment.

The memorandum signed by Trump’s is similar to one that President George W. Bush signed at the start of his administration in 2001.

In a video of Trump signing the executive orders, the President simply said the order does not include the military.

Roughly 85 percent of federal employees work outside the Washington metro area.

“President Trump’s action will disrupt government programs and services that benefit everyone and actually increase taxpayer costs by forcing agencies to hire more expensive contractors to do work that civilian government employees are already doing for far less,” J. David Cox, national president of the American Federation of Government Employees, said in a statement. AFGE represents about 670,000 federal employees.

Federal News Radio is currently reporting this story. Details will be added as they become available.