Developing risk culture

We were involved in the revision of circular A-123. It put enterprise risk management at the forefront, part of the mainstream control environment. At the Justice Department, with so many operations, to look at risk on an enterprise level, what does that mean? Risk knowledge starts with line employees and moves all the way up to policy-makers and those establishing the controls. So what issues cross cut? We do have information technology and law enforcement functions that go across agencies. Risk assessment must be continuous and pervasive, bringing in elements of knowledge management. It’s important to build a culture where people can speak their mind and that’s accepted by leadership. In IT, legacy systems are an issue; do we build new or modernize? We think the iterative, agile approach has shown to help mitigate risks of development projects.

Tom Temin, Federal News Radio

Jason Malmstrom, Assistant Inspector General, Audit Division, DOJ Office of Inspector General

Jason R. Malmstrom is the Assistant Inspector General for the Audit Division at the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Inspector General (OIG).