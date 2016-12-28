Sports Listen

After slow start, snow is catching up in Western mountains

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 3:17 pm
DENVER (AP) — After a dry autumn, snowfall is rebounding to normal levels at Western ski areas and in the mountains that feed the vital Colorado River.

Snowpack totals were encouraging across most of the region Wednesday, especially in Oregon, eastern Nevada and Utah, where it stood as high as 176 percent of normal.

But precipitation remains scarce in isolated areas, including some New Mexico mountains.

Resort industry officials don’t yet have numbers of holiday skiers and snowboarders to report, but they say indicators such as hotel bookings are promising. Vail Resorts says some of its Colorado operations have received up to 9 feet of snow this season.

Snow is above average in the mountains that feed the Colorado River, which supplies water to about 40 million people and 6,300 square miles of farmland in seven states.

Lifestyle News
