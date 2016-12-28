All Virginia State Parks open for free on New Year’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Nature lovers, rejoice. All of Virginia’s 37 state parks will be offering free admission on New Year’s Day.
Virginia State Parks are offering a number of scheduled hikes and programs on Sunday as part of the national “First Day Hikes” initiative.
Residents who visit a park to ring in the new year are being encouraged to participate in this year’s photo contest.
Participants must take a photo at one of the state parks on Jan. 1 and upload it on Virginia State Park’s contest page or contest tab on its Facebook Page before 11:59 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
The grand prize is a $500 gift certificate for an overnight state at Virginia State Parks.