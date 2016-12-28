Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Lifestyle News

Previous Story Man dies during horse race at Mexico girl’s ‘quinceanera’
Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » All Virginia State Parks…

All Virginia State Parks open for free on New Year’s Day

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 1:22 am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Nature lovers, rejoice. All of Virginia’s 37 state parks will be offering free admission on New Year’s Day.

Virginia State Parks are offering a number of scheduled hikes and programs on Sunday as part of the national “First Day Hikes” initiative.

Residents who visit a park to ring in the new year are being encouraged to participate in this year’s photo contest.

Sponsored Content: Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Participants must take a photo at one of the state parks on Jan. 1 and upload it on Virginia State Park’s contest page or contest tab on its Facebook Page before 11:59 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Advertisement

The grand prize is a $500 gift certificate for an overnight state at Virginia State Parks.

Topics:
Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » All Virginia State Parks…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Lifestyle News

Previous Story Man dies during horse race at Mexico girl’s ‘quinceanera’