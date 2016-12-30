Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Lifestyle News

Previous Story Woman dies, 2 children injured in Colorado chairlift fall
Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » C&O Canal park adds…

C&O Canal park adds Williamsport to First Day Hikes

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 1:44 am
Share

WILLIAMSPORT, Maryland (AP) — The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park is expanding its First Day Hike program to the western Maryland town of Williamsport.

The New Year’s Day event encourages people to hike and bike the canal’s nearly 185-mile towpath along the Potomac River.

A park statement says the Williamsport hike starts near the Cushwa Basin. It’s a self-guided hike, as are the four routes laid out at Great Falls in Potomac. Instructions are posted at the visitor centers.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now.

Like last year’s event, these hikes include questions posted along the trails, and prizes for those who submit answers at the visitor centers.

Advertisement

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is also sponsoring First Day Hikes at many state parks. They include a ranger-led yoga hike at Smallwood State Park near Marbury.

Topics:
Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » C&O Canal park adds…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1845: Texas becomes 28th state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Lifestyle News

Previous Story Woman dies, 2 children injured in Colorado chairlift fall