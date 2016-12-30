C&O Canal park adds Williamsport to First Day Hikes

WILLIAMSPORT, Maryland (AP) — The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park is expanding its First Day Hike program to the western Maryland town of Williamsport.

The New Year’s Day event encourages people to hike and bike the canal’s nearly 185-mile towpath along the Potomac River.

A park statement says the Williamsport hike starts near the Cushwa Basin. It’s a self-guided hike, as are the four routes laid out at Great Falls in Potomac. Instructions are posted at the visitor centers.

Like last year’s event, these hikes include questions posted along the trails, and prizes for those who submit answers at the visitor centers.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is also sponsoring First Day Hikes at many state parks. They include a ranger-led yoga hike at Smallwood State Park near Marbury.