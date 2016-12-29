Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Lifestyle News

Previous Story Woman dies, 2 children injured in Colorado chairlift fall
Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » Joshua Tree National Park…

Joshua Tree National Park sees high visitation

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 5:16 pm
Share

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The week between Christmas and New Year’s is usually a busy time at Joshua Tree National Park in the deserts of Southern California, but the Park Service says this week’s visitation is unprecedented.

The Park Service says all campgrounds were full Thursday and visitors could expect up to an hour wait at the Joshua Tree entrance.

Officials recommend arriving before 9 a.m. and entering through the fee stations at Cottonwood or Twentynine Palms.

Sponsored Content: Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

The nearly 800,000-acre park encompasses low and high deserts — the Colorado on the east and the Mojave on the west, where the namesake Joshua Trees live.

Advertisement

Visitors dwindle during fiercely hot summer months and then increase as weather moderates during fall.

Topics:
Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » Joshua Tree National Park…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1845: Texas becomes 28th state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Lifestyle News

Previous Story Woman dies, 2 children injured in Colorado chairlift fall