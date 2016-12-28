Sports Listen

Shenandoah National Park superintendent retiring

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 6:28 am
LURAY, Va. (AP) — The superintendent of Shenandoah National Park is resigning after three decades with the National Park Service.

Jim Northup will retire Jan. 2 from the park where he started his career in 1979 as a park ranger.

The National Park Service said in a statement that Northup’s other assignments have included work at Big Bend, the Grand Canyon, and Grand Teton.

WCAV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2iDL749 ) that Northup says one of his biggest challenges was dealing with the Rocky Mount fire, which charred 10,000 acres earlier this year.

Northup was also superintendent of Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park. Jennifer Flynn, the deputy superintendent at Shenandoah, will serve as the acting superintendent for both parks.

Information from: WCAV-TV, http://www.wcav.tv/

