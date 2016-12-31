Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Lifestyle News

Previous Story Museum on African-American run TV station to open in Detroit
Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » Thick fog shrouds Dubai…

Thick fog shrouds Dubai ahead of New Year’s Eve fireworks

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 1:18 am
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A thick fog has shrouded downtown Dubai ahead of a New Year’s Eve fireworks display at the world’s tallest building.

The seasonal fog, which has struck around the United Arab Emirates this week, hid the Burj Khalifa from view Saturday morning.

A fireworks display at the building, the world’s tallest at 828 meters (2,716 feet), is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people on Saturday night.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Meanwhile, the fog caused flight delays at Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel.

Advertisement

The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology & Seismology issued a fog warning Saturday morning, saying that visibility had dropped below 100 meters (110 yards) in most areas.

High humidity and falling temperatures cause the fog to roll in seasonally along the coast of the Arabian Peninsula.

Topics:
Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » Thick fog shrouds Dubai…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1853: The Gadsden Purchase

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Lifestyle News

Previous Story Museum on African-American run TV station to open in Detroit