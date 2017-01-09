Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Lifestyle News

Previous Story 500 Muscovites brave intense cold for bike ride
Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » California's famous 'drive-thru' sequoia…

California’s famous ‘drive-thru’ sequoia toppled by storms

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 4:06 pm
Share

ARNOLD, Calif. (AP) — A massive storm has toppled a giant California sequoia famous for a “drive-thru” hole carved into its trunk, causing fans of the mighty tree to mourn its loss.

Calaveras Big Trees State Park volunteer Jim Allday says the tree went down Sunday and shattered on impact. He says the once-majestic sequoia is now a heap of rubble.

A tunnel was carved into the tree’s trunk in the 1880s to let tourists pass through. It had allowed cars, but more recently was only crossed on foot.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Generations of locals and tourists have visited the tree for centuries, posing for photos and carving their names into it.

Advertisement

San Francisco Bay area resident Joyce Brown has been visiting the tree since she was 12 and says it feels like she’s lost a family member.

Topics:
Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » California's famous 'drive-thru' sequoia…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Flying first class

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War threat

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Lifestyle News

Previous Story 500 Muscovites brave intense cold for bike ride