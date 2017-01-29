Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Lifestyle News

Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » Canada to offer temp…

Canada to offer temp permits to those stranded by Trump ban

By ROB GILLIES January 29, 2017 6:09 pm
Share

TORONTO (AP) — Canada will offer temporary residency permits to travelers who become stranded here by President Donald Trump’s order banning travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations, the immigration minister said Sunday.

Ahmed Hussen, a Somali refugee, was recently named Canada’s immigration minister. He said no one is currently stranded at the country’s airports by the ban.

Hussen said White House officials have offered assurances that permanent Canadian residents can enter the U.S. if they have a valid Canadian permanent resident card and a passport from one of the countries affected. Permanent residents are the equivalent of green card holders in the United States.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Dual citizens with a Canadian passport can still enter the U.S.

Advertisement

Daniel Jean, Canada’s national security adviser, said he doesn’t believe the ban makes the world safer.

Topics:
Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » Canada to offer temp…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended