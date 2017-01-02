Sports Listen

Crocodile bites French tourist posing for photo at Thai park

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 5:13 am
BANGKOK (AP) — A French tourist who tried to have her picture taken with a crocodile in Thailand was injured when the reptile snapped at her when she got too close.

The woman, who is in her 40s, suffered a severe bite wound to her leg Sunday at the Khao Yai National Park, said Thanya Netithammakul, head of the National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department.

She had been squatting next to the animal, posing for a picture, but she tipped over and the crocodile snapped, the official told the Bangkok Post in a story published Monday.

The attack happened Sunday off the nature study trail in the Haew Suwat waterfall area.

According to the Post, signs warned visitors about the crocodiles and tourists were told to keep to the nature trail.

Lifestyle News
