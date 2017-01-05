Flooding disrupts transit, spoils holidays in south Thailand

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017
KOH SAMUI, Thailand (AP) — Flooding in southern Thailand has killed at least five people, disrupted transportation and spoiled tourists’ holidays at one of the country’s most popular resort islands.

An Interior Ministry report said eight southern provinces have been flooded by heavy rains that began Sunday. It said three people had died, and the state broadcaster MCOT reported that two more, a mother and child, were found dead Thursday morning in a submerged vehicle.

Rail service was cut at several points, as were some roads, leading to the suspension of six long-distance bus routes from Bangkok.

Flooding on the resort island of Samui in the Gulf of Thailand snarled traffic and delayed flights to and from the popular tourist destination.

