Public previews set before auction of wax president figures

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A shuttered Pennsylvania museum that features wax figures of all 44 U.S. presidents and their first ladies will display the figures before they’re auctioned off in mid-January.
The Hall of Presidents and First Ladies Museum in Gettysburg closed in November after visitors dwindled. It had been in business for about 60 years.
The collection features life-sized figures of the presidents and one-third-scale figures of the first ladies in reproduction inaugural gowns, as well as other presidential memorabilia.
Previews of the wax figures will be held at the museum Jan. 8 from noon to 5 p.m. and Jan. 12 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The figures will be auctioned off on Jan. 14.
People interested in more information can contact PA Onsite Auction Company .