Sports Listen

Trending:

Security ClearancesTSPOGETom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Lifestyle News

Previous Story Gottlieb Native Garden: a Southern California oasis
Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » Raccoons recover at California…

Raccoons recover at California zoo after cross-country ride

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 7:58 pm
Share

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Baby raccoons that inadvertently hitched a cross-country ride to Northern California are recovering at the Oakland Zoo.

Animal care authorities said Tuesday that in September a man had unknowingly transported the raccoons from Florida to Marin County in a moving truck.

The truck had been burglarized while in Florida, allowing a pregnant raccoon to enter through a broken window and give birth.

OPM tells DC-area feds how to plan for Inauguration Day

The man discovered the raccoons while unloading his truck. Five of six baby raccoons survived but were near death after being without food or water for days.

Advertisement

Wildlife education center WildCare nursed the raccoons to health, but found they could not release the animals into the wild.

The Oakland Zoo is caring for the raccoons until they can be placed at a sanctuary or another zoo.

____

This story has been corrected to say that the Oakland Zoo is taking care of the raccoons.

Topics:
Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » Raccoons recover at California…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1803: Jefferson requests funds for Lewis & Clark expedition

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Lifestyle News

Previous Story Gottlieb Native Garden: a Southern California oasis