Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Lifestyle News

Previous Story Italian rescuers: 5 people, 4 of them children, extracted alive from avalanche-hit hotel; 5 more being pulled out now
Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » Spanish police announce arrests…

Spanish police announce arrests in cultural artifacts ring

By Associated Press January 22, 2017 8:20 am
Share

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say 75 people have been arrested and more than 3,500 stolen artifacts and pieces of art seized in a joint operation with 17 other European countries that dismantled an international cultural goods trafficking ring.

Authorities said Sunday they had secured up to 500 archaeological objects alone in the southern Spanish town of Murcia, including 19 that were taken from the local archaeological museum in 2014.

The multi-national investigation started in October and the arrests were made the next month. It was led by investigators from Spain and Cyprus with support from 16 other countries, UNESCO and Interpol.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Authorities allege the ring mostly dealt with objects looted from countries affected by wars.

Advertisement

Spanish police did not say why they were announcing the operation months two months after the arrests.

Topics:
Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » Spanish police announce arrests…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Lifestyle News

Previous Story Italian rescuers: 5 people, 4 of them children, extracted alive from avalanche-hit hotel; 5 more being pulled out now