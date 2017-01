Teenage boy shot in Alexandria neighborhood

By The Associated Press

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Police say a teenage boy was shot in a residential neighborhood in Alexandria.

Fairfax County police say the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday and is not believed to be random. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police say his condition is stable.

Police have not identified any suspects or detailed a possible motive.