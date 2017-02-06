Arctic Samis celebrate their national day northern Europe

HELSINKI (AP) — The indigenous people of Europe’s Arctic north, formerly nomadic reindeer herders in Lapland, are celebrating their national day with hundreds of events across Nordic lands.

Monday’s start to days of festivities marks the centenary of the Sami people’s first congress in Trondheim, Norway, in 1917. Seventy-five years later, the Sami — formerly known as the Lapps — declared Feb. 6 their national day.

The day’s events included visits to Trondheim by Norway’s King Harald, Prime Minister Erna Solberg and Sweden’s Culture Minister Alice Bah Kuhnke.

In Finland, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto described the Samis as the “only surviving original Europeans.”

Today, the Sami inhabit the northern parts of Norway, Sweden, Finland and Russia. They once faced strong oppression of their culture, including bans on using their native tongue.