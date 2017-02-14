Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezePaid LeaveDoDFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Lifestyle News

Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » Cat goes on marathon…

Cat goes on marathon jaunt from Netherlands to Austria

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 2:11 pm < a min read
Share

VIENNA (AP) — Six months after her cat ran away, a woman in the Netherlands is looking forward to a reunion — in an Austrian village 950 kilometers (nearly 600 miles) away.

Austrian state broadcaster ORF reports that Pepper recently turned up in Aschbach-Markt, west of Vienna.

She looked to be just another stray to the person who brought her to a local veterinarian. But an examination revealed that the well-traveled feline was microchipped, allowing veterinarian Katharina Zoechling to trace the owner and through photos, establish that the cat was indeed hers.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election preditions

ORF said Tuesday that the unnamed owner is planning a trip to the Austrian village to claim Pepper. And while how the cat got there may never be known, one guess is she hitch-hiked — on the back of a truck.

Advertisement

Topics:
Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » Cat goes on marathon…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Department of Commerce and Labor created

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor lifts weights during the Ike Strength Fest competition

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended