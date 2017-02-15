Disney Dream wins best large ship in CruiseCritic awards

The cruise ship Disney Dream won best overall large ship for the third consecutive year in the Cruise Critic Cruisers’ Choice Awards announced Wednesday.

Viking Ocean Cruises took 10 top awards and Celebrity Xpedition got six small ship honors in the awards.

The awards are based on ratings submitted with thousands of reviews to CruiseCritic.com from travelers during a 12-month period.

Disney Cruise Line scored tops in eight categories, including best overall large ship for Disney Dream, which also won best cabins, best service, best public rooms and best shore excursions. In the midsize ship category, Disney Magic took top honors for best overall as well as best for families.

Viking Ocean Cruises, which launched its first ocean cruise ship in 2015, won best overall in the small to midsize ship category for its Viking Sea ship. Viking Sea also won for best service, best entertainment, best for fitness, best public rooms and best shore excursion in that size category. Its sister ship Viking Star won best value, best dining, best cabins and best for first-timers in the same small to midsize category.

Celebrity Cruise Line’s Galapagos-based ship, Celebrity Xpedition, won six top awards in the small chip class, including best overall, best value and best shore excursions.

Other first-place winners include Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas, for best ship for entertainment in the large ship category, and Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Sky, for best cruise ship for value in the large ship category.

Complete list of 2017 Cruise Critic Cruisers’ Choice Awards: http://www.cruisecritic.com/memberreviews/cruiserschoice_index.cfm