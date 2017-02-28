Sports Listen

Gunmen wound Argentine tourist visiting Rio for Carnival

and The Associated Press February 28, 2017 6:31 pm < a min read
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Gunmen wounded an Argentine tourist visiting Rio de Janeiro for Carnival when the car she was riding in strayed into a slum, police said.

The shooting occurred Monday afternoon in the Morro dos Prazeres slum next to the bohemian Santa Teresa neighborhood.

Police said Natalia Lorena Cappetti was in stable condition in a hospital, where she was taken with wounds to her legs and stomach.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

Capetti’s husband and a Spanish couple were also in the car but were unhurt.

Police said the gunmen fled without stealing anything.

