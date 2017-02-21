Sports Listen

Trending:

DUNSDoDFirst 100 DaysHigh-Risk ListMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Lifestyle News

Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » Graffiti found at 3…

Graffiti found at 3 popular monuments in Washington, DC

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 12:51 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Park Service says graffiti has been found at the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument and the World War II Memorial.

U.S. Park Police spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Rose said Tuesday that messages written in permanent marker were discovered over the holiday weekend. Similar graffiti was found on a power box along the National Mall.

Rose says the message written on the Washington Monument references President John F. Kennedy’s assassination and the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Park service spokesman Mike Litterst says because of similarities in what’s written and the handwriting, it’s thought the graffiti was left by one person.

Advertisement

The Washington Post reports that workers estimate cleaning will take about two weeks. The newspaper reports that officials believe it happened Saturday night and are pulling surveillance video.

Topics:
Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » Graffiti found at 3…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1885: Washington Monument dedicated

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors handle lines during a small boat operation aboard USS Nimitz

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6409 0.0038 0.61%
L 2020 25.0260 0.0068 1.04%
L 2030 27.7096 0.0094 1.48%
L 2040 29.7502 0.0110 1.70%
L 2050 17.0168 0.0065 1.91%
G Fund 15.2344 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5362 0.0237 0.23%
C Fund 32.5153 0.0549 1.90%
S Fund 43.1201 0.0607 2.16%
I Fund 25.6715 -0.0650 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.