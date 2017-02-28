Sports Listen

Part of Rio Carnival float collapses, injuring 15

By
The Associated Press February 28, 2017
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Part of a float has collapsed during Rio de Janeiro’s world famous Carnival parade, injuring at least 15 people, according to doctors at the scene.

The incident, which happened in the early hours of Tuesday, involved the second float of the popular samba school Unidos da Tijuca.

Doctors at Rio’s Sambadrome said that among the 15 injured, two were in serious condition.

The parade had to be stopped so the injured could get medical attention. The show was allowed to proceed.

Advertisement

On Sunday, a float of samba school Paraiso de Tuiuti crashed and injured at least 20 people, including three reported in serious condition. Following that accident, organizers also decided to proceed with the show.

