Police: Car rams cruiser during traffic stop, officer fires

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 7:14 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Park Police say an officer fired at least one shot after a car rammed his cruiser during a traffic stop in Washington.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Rose said by telephone that the officer pulled over a black Dodge Charger early Thursday in southeast Washington. She says the Dodge rammed the officer’s cruiser, injuring the officer’s leg. She says the officer fired at least one shot before the Dodge fled and it’s not known if anyone was hit.

Rose says the officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. She says a second officer on the scene didn’t fire any shots.

The department is conducting a routine investigation of the use of force. Rose didn’t know the races of the officer or the Dodge driver.

Topics:
Lifestyle News
