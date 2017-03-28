Sports Listen

Trending:

Pilot problem for Air Force?'Official time' on the riseFeedback for our website?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Lifestyle News

Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » New Jersey man gets…

New Jersey man gets wish, returns to work on 100th birthday

By master
and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 7:50 am < a min read
Share

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man wanted only one thing for his 100th birthday. Bill Hansen wanted to return to his old job.

Hutchinson Plumbing, Heating and Cooling in Cherry Hill on Monday welcomed the retired permit coordinator back. There was a birthday cake and a standing ovation before Hansen got back to work.

CEO Fred Hutchinson agreed to pay him $1 and organized a complete day of assignments.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Hansen, who retired at the age of 97 after working 32 years for the company, says he hates retirement.

Advertisement

Hansen says he was blessed.

Topics:
All News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » New Jersey man gets…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Andrew Jackson

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Mixed-martial artist teaches airman at USO show

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6958 0.0028 1.39%
L 2020 25.1062 0.0008 2.42%
L 2030 27.8029 -0.0022 3.47%
L 2040 29.8492 -0.0037 3.99%
L 2050 17.0714 -0.0030 4.47%
G Fund 15.2722 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.6211 0.0238 0.94%
C Fund 32.4465 -0.0335 5.95%
S Fund 42.0909 0.0445 4.66%
I Fund 26.4025 0.0036 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.