Prosecutors: New York-Virginia gun ring dismantled

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say a New York undercover officer bought 217 guns and assault rifles and dismantled a trafficking ring that operated out of Virginia.

Traffickers were heard on wiretaps brazenly bragging about their ability buy guns for resale. Acting District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said Wednesday said 24 people were arrested, mostly in Virginia. One suspect was from Brooklyn, and another from the District of Columbia. They are charged in an indictment alleging a conspiracy to bring up to a dozen guns illegally into New York City at a time, sometimes traveling on the bus with the weapons.

They used code words like “chopper” and “joint” to peddle the weapons. Ammunition was “food.”

Most illegal guns in New York come from southern states with lax laws. Gonzalez said that must be changed.