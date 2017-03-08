Sierra Vista Ranger District reopens upper Carr Canyon

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — A seasonal closure of upper Carr Canyon in the mountains south of Sierra Vista has been lifted and two campgrounds in the canyon have also reopened.

Coronado National Forest officials announced the actions on Tuesday. The roadway and the Ramsey Vista and Reef Townsite campgrounds are closed during the winter to ensure public safety and prevent serious accidents.

Forest officials say hazardous conditions caused by snow and ice can lead to auto accidents or vehicles becoming stranded, so they are closed each winter.