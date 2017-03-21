Sports Listen

Tiger crushed to death in bungled rescue in north India

March 21, 2017
NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian conservation authorities are investigating the death of a tiger after it was crushed by an earthmover in a bungled operation by rescue workers to move the animal back to a wildlife park in northern India.

Officials from the National Tiger Conservation Authority on Tuesday questioned officials from the Corbett wildlife park and villagers in the Himalayan foothills to determine what caused the Tiger’s death.

Officials in Uttarakhand state said the tiger had killed two people near Bailpadav village last week. Forest rangers tracked the tiger and tranquilized it. However, the tiger appeared to have been crushed when the rescuers used an earthmover to try scooping the big cat.

A video of the operation has gone viral on social media, prompting officials to begin an investigation.

