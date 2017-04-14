Sports Listen

Adventure rafting coming to SeaWorld Orlando

By master
and The Associated Press April 14, 2017 6:14 am < a min read
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Adventure rafting is coming to SeaWorld Orlando.

The theme park announced Thursday it is building the Infinity Falls thrill ride.

Park officials say an elevator will lift each raft and then launch it into a river 40 feet (12 meters) below. They say it will be the world’s tallest river rapid drop.

The ride will have a rainforest river theme, and park officials say it will be the centerpiece of a new area of the park recreating a rainforest canopy.

Infinity Falls will open in summer 2018.

