Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Lifestyle News

Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » Cherry Blossom Festival lantern…

Cherry Blossom Festival lantern shines light on friendship

By master
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 2:39 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — An annual ritual at the National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington is shining a light on friendship and peace between the United States and Japan.

Sunday’s lighting of the Japanese Stone Lantern continues a tradition that began in 1954 when the lantern, first lit in 1651 to honor the Third Shogun of the Tokugawa period, was given to the city as a gift.

The lantern is located on north side of the Tidal Basin, at the west end of Kutz Bridge at the junction of Independence Avenue and 17th Street, S.W.

Officials say the lantern is the oldest freestanding man-made stone structure in Washington.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » Cherry Blossom Festival lantern…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.