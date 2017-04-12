Sports Listen

Lottery luck strikes twice: Same store, game and player

By master
April 12, 2017
SILVER SPRINGS, Md. (AP) — A Silver Springs man won a state lottery game twice at the same convenience store.

Maryland lottery officials said in a statement 39-year-old Jorge Matamoros, who works in construction, won $5,000 March on a scratch-off game called “20x the Cash”. About a month later, he played the same game and hit for $50,000.

On both occasions, Matamoros bought the winning tickets at the 29 Convenience Mart in Silver Spring.

Matamoros says he plans to use his winnings to pay down some bills and possibly start his own real estate business to refurbish and sell houses.

