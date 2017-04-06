Sports Listen

New WWI exhibit opening at Maryland military museum

April 6, 2017
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland Museum of Military History is celebrating the opening of a new exhibit commemorating the 100th anniversary of America’s entry into World War I.

Officials said in a statement that the opening of the “Over There” exhibit at the Baltimore museum will take place Thursday. The exhibit will highlight the role of Maryland men and women in the war.

That includes the stories of the Maryland National Guard and doctors and nurses of Johns Hopkins’ Base Hospital 18, one of the first American medical units to travel to France.

