Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Lifestyle News

Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » Ruby red slippers from…

Ruby red slippers from Wizard of Oz due for conservation

By master
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 5:00 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s no place like home.

And there’s no place like the Smithsonian Museum of American History if you want to see the ruby red slippers form the Wizard of the Oz.

But you better hurry on down the road.

Museum officials say April 23 is the last day to see the iconic shoes from the family movie classic before they are taken off display through next year for some behind-the-curtain conservation work.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Smithsonian officials launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $300,000 for the conservation project.

The size-five shoes worn by Judy Garland were donated to the Smithsonian in 1979 and have been one of the museum’s most popular artifacts.

Topics:
All News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » Ruby red slippers from…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.