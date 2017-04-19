Sports Listen

Trending:

How to feds feel about reorg?Trump EO: Buy AmericanDoD pushback on State cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Lifestyle News

Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » World War veterans honored…

World War veterans honored in rolling museum in Newport News

By master
and The Associated Press April 19, 2017 8:31 am < a min read
Share

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A 36-foot military museum on wheels that is filled with artifacts from dozen of Virginians who served in both world wars will roll into Newport News.

Daily Press reports (http://bit.ly/2oMO8mY) the display is part of an annual convention that will bring distinguished combat veterans to the town for a series of event starting on Wednesday and running through the weekend.

The museum is part of Virginia World War I and World War II Profiles of Honor Tour. The exhibit marks the 100th anniversary of America’s entry into World War I and the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

Visitors are encouraged to bring memorabilia that can be digitally scanned and displayed in the public archives of the Library of Virginia.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

The event is free to the public.

Topics:
All News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Lifestyle News » World War veterans honored…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1775: First battle of the American Revolution

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard keeps watch at Boston Marathon

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7263 -0.0091 1.73%
L 2020 25.1393 -0.0305 2.91%
L 2030 27.8257 -0.0574 4.13%
L 2040 29.8682 -0.0732 4.73%
L 2050 17.0773 -0.0486 5.28%
G Fund 15.2941 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.8288 0.0650 0.93%
C Fund 32.4907 -0.0937 6.07%
S Fund 42.4020 -0.0009 4.57%
I Fund 26.1804 -0.1862 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.