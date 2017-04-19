World War veterans honored in rolling museum in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A 36-foot military museum on wheels that is filled with artifacts from dozen of Virginians who served in both world wars will roll into Newport News.

Daily Press reports (http://bit.ly/2oMO8mY) the display is part of an annual convention that will bring distinguished combat veterans to the town for a series of event starting on Wednesday and running through the weekend.

The museum is part of Virginia World War I and World War II Profiles of Honor Tour. The exhibit marks the 100th anniversary of America’s entry into World War I and the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

Visitors are encouraged to bring memorabilia that can be digitally scanned and displayed in the public archives of the Library of Virginia.

The event is free to the public.