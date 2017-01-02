Secret Service mission, morale on the mend, study suggests

Listen to Joe Mitchell and Pam Haze on Federal Drive with Tom Temin http://federalnewsradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/010317_Mittell-Haze_Secret_Service.mp3

Following years of breaches of protocol and questionable agent behavior, the Secret Service has been put through the wringer of congressional review. Reports dating back to the assassination of President Kennedy have come up with recommendations for reform, and more recently suggested it’s still an “agency in crisis.” But a recent study by the National Academy of Public Administration indicates the Secret Service is an agency in transition, and is making considerable progress toward improvement

“The Secret Service has taken significant, wide-ranging and important actions to transform the way it does business,” said Joe Mitchell, director of Academy Programs.

“The agency leadership has taken these actions in a short time, and we think they are demonstrating a strong commitment to change,” Mitchell told Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Some in Congress and the press were skeptical when President Barrack Obama tapped a 27-year veteran of the Secret Service, Joseph P. Clancy, to head the agency in February 2015. Their thinking was, how can someone with a long history with the Secret Service become an agent for change?

Pam Haze, a NAPA fellow and a member of NAPA’s study team for the report, said Clancy’s experience has complemented recommendations from the House Oversight Government Reform Committee and the Homeland Security Department’s Protective Mission Panel (PMP).

Haze said there is now a balance in the agency between “people who know what the agency is about, how it operates and understands the culture, but with enough outside expertise to help you do things like finance and IT in an appropriate way.”

The NAPA study panel came up with 11 recommendations to refine and further reform in the agency. Overall, Mitchell said the panel urged Secret Service to institutionalize its transformation by developing a more strategic management approach that includes a strategic plan and an updated human capital plan. He said there were additional recommendations for a chief financial officer, an ethics compliance officer, as well as suggestions in the area of IT.

“Before they began their reforms, information technology management was a part of another function that looked at technology, things like designing the president’s limousine, crash gates, etc.,” Haze said.

“When Director Clancy came in, he separated them out and created a technology officer to be in charge of that mission-related technology. That really helps the protective mission and the investigation mission in terms of leveraging the people with technology.”

Haze also credited the Secret Service with putting the IT infrastructure under a chief information officer, former Marine Corps CIO Kevin Nally.

“He’s really active,” said Haze of Nally. “He’s brought his expertise in IT, set up a customer service team, desktop refresh programs and has dealt with those issues brought up by the House Oversight Committee on Reforms about people not having access to systems they shouldn’t have access to.”

In terms of financial management, the NAPA report recommended the CFO take steps to develop a longer-term budget. “Given the challenges they face with reduced budgets and uncertainty due to continuing resolutions, our panel recommended developing a baseline budget request and giving them multi-year budget authority,” said Mitchell.

Following up on House recommendations for better budget control, Haze said the CFO has since outlined goals for improving the competency of the staff, specifically requiring spending plans from those with spending authority.

The study also recommended the establishment of an ethics and compliance officer to advise management on strategies and actions to prevent ethics compliance issues. “Since 2013, the Secret Service has reinforced the importance of ethics and standards of conduct,” Mitchell said, “but we think that could be strengthened by establishing a full-time ethics and compliance officer in the Office of Integrity to ensure that their program is pro-active, not reactive.”

Returning to basic mission of the Secret Service, Haze noted that a major conclusion of the report is that the organization has satisfied its zero-failure mission goal of protecting the president and other senior leaders. “They’ve maintained that despite a budget that’s been reduced and significant reductions in staffing,” said Haze. “So while their work has increased over the last five years, they’ve maintained their posture of protection and maintained a really strong investigations program.”

Low staff morale is an issue that has dogged the Secret Service in recent years issue. The Partnership for Public Service Survey indicated job satisfaction at the agency decline for a fifth straight year in 2016, putting is last among the smaller agencies surveyed.

Haze said the impression of the study team, however, was that the state of morale is on the mend.

”The challenge here is, because of the mission, agents have to sacrifice family time, their health, vacations and sometimes training.” Key to all this, Haze said, is to make sure the agency can increase staffing. “They really need to continue work on getting their staffing up to the desired level … then they’ll see an increase in morale.”

Mitchell said the Secret Service has been very supportive of the recommendations of the report and has expressed its commitment to implementing them.